PSG without Mbappe and Neymar broke in Paris real Madrid: video highlights of Champions League matches
Wednesday, September 18, on the football field ended the first round of the group stage of the Champions League. In eight matches of the day’s play, fans saw 24 goals!
Group A
“PSG” (France) — Madrid (Spain) — 3:0 (di Maria, 14, 33, Meunier, 90+1).
To fight against charges of Zinedine Zidane PSG came out well in the weakened structure — without injured Mbappe and Cavani, but also without the suspended Neymar, which the court of arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, and its decision to cut his suspension from the Champions League with three matches to two. There were two holes and from the “real”: for old sins meeting passed Sergio Ramos and Nacho.
It is the “real” last season didn’t let “Paris St Germain” in the quarter-finals, beating PSG on aggregate 5:2. the And Paris didn’t forget that. Especially former players… real Madrid: keylor Navas defended “at zero” on the last frontier, and angel di Maria (pictured) in his 100-th match in Euro cups “buried” Royal club in the attack. The “real” for the whole game not a single shot on target (although the referee canceled the goals Bale and Benzema)!
By the way, if you believe the information El Chiringuito, the 20-year-old striker “PSG” Mbappe in the winter will go to real Madrid for 225 million euros (50 million French champion will receive for the player in the form of bonuses). It is reported that the Royal club has already agreed with the world champion in terms of his personal contract. On “Santiago Bernabeu”, the striker will receive 35 million euros per year. Moreover, due to premium, this amount could grow by another 5 million.
“Brugge” (Belgium) — Galatasaray (Turkey) — 0:0.
Abuser Dynamo “Bruges”, in which Ukraine defender Eduard Sobol spent the entire match on the bench, continued its unbeaten run in games against Turkey (two wins, two draws), but that was little consolation for the players of Philippe clément. To take points with real Madrid and PSG will certainly be much more difficult than with the Turks.
Group
Olympiakos (Greece) — Tottenham (England) — 2:2 (of Podence, 44, Valbuena, 54, penalty — Kane, 26, from a penalty, Moura, 30).
A finalist last season’s Champions League Tottenham after a half-hour of the game in Piraeus confidently conducted in the account 2:0, but managed to squander their advantage. Based on how the events unfolded on the field, the fact that Olympiakos has increased its sad the series without a win in the group stage of the tournament to nine games (seven defeats and two draws), fans of the Greek club, certainly not upset.
“We started very well, scoring two goals. After that we controlled the game but conceded a goal shortly before the break. It changed the course of the meeting. In the second half, the chances were 50 to 50. We could have a better control of the ball, but still earned one point on the road. Last season we had a great start and overtook the others. This is only the first match. We will fight for qualifying from the group”, — quotes the leader of attacks “spurs” Harry Kane BT Sport.
By the way, English clubs in the past European season and won the Champions League and the Europa League, have started the season so — so- the defeat of “Chelsea” and “Liverpool” and lost victory “Tottenham”. Except that the “Manchester city” in Kharkov did not disappoint their fans.
“Bavaria” (Germany) — “Tsrvena The Star” (Serbia) — 3:0 (Koman, 34, Lewandowski, 80, Mueller, 90+1).
Polish striker Robert Lewandowski in the match against the champion of Serbia won the GM mark of 200 goals in the shirt of Bayern. To conquer such a solid turn of 31-year-old took 249 matches.
Group
Shakhtar (Ukraine) — “Manchester City” (England) — 0:3 (Mahrez, 24, Gundogan, 38, BOM Jesus, 76).
“Dynamo” (Croatia) — Atalanta (Italy) — 4:0 (Leovac, 10, Orchic, 31, 36, 68).
Ukraine midfielder Ruslan Malinowski came on as a substitute in Zagreb “Maximize” at the beginning of the second half, when the debut of the “Atalanta” in the Champions League, in fact already was defeated.
Group D
“Atletico” (Spain) — “Juventus” (Italy) — 2:2 (Savich, 70, Herrera, 90 — Cuadrado, 48, Matuidi, 65).
It Juventus last season knocked out of the wards Diego Simeone, from the Champions League in the 1/8 final, and Cristiano Ronaldo in the return match in Turin scored a hat-trick. At this time, five-time winner of the Golden ball didn’t score, but two goals his teammates to victory on the field, “Atletico” is not enough.
“Bayer” (Germany) — “the locomotive” (Russia) — 1:2 (Höwedes, 25, in the gate — Krychowiak, 16, Barinov, 37).
At least four Russian fans never got to Leverkusen “BayArena” on match of the Champions League, being deported from Germany (three from airport Berlin, one from Cologne). But the team ex-coach of Kiev “Dynamo” Yuri Semin Bayer “to deport” failed. Even the German legionary “Loco” Höwedes helped the German side, cut the ball into his own net.
Photo Getty Images
