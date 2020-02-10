PSG won the championship victory, including an epic own-goal thanks to a player “Lyon” (video)
Fernando Marsal
In the framework of the 24th round of the French Ligue 1 champion and leader in this season’s “Paris St Germain” in the home “Parc des princes” call center won the victory over Lyon – 4:2.
The highlight of the meeting was the episode with the own goal of defender of the guests Fernando Marsal.
In the opening stages of the second half, Kilian Mbappe organized attack of his team, giving through pass to Julian Draxler in the penalty area guests.
The German was trying to transform the transfer of the Frenchman in the scoring pass, but did it so poorly.
However, Julian helped the players, “Lyon”.
Put the exclamation point in this multi-way combination just Marsal, with the inherent elegance Brazilians vkolotil the ball into his own net.
Thus, the score became 3:0.
It is noteworthy that the head coach of Les Gones, Rudi Garcia 9 minutes later Fernando was removed from the field.
Undoubtedly, this goal will be included in the nomination for the best goal of the year.
Highlights of the match PSG – Lyon on the official website of Ligue 1.