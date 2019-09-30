Psoriasis associated with low meat consumption and high BMI
Scientists from the Japanese medical school in Tokyo linked psoriasis with low consumption of meat and high body mass index (BMI). Details of the scientific work published in the journal of Dermatology.
In his scientific work specialists evaluated dietary habits in adult Japanese patients with psoriasis with the help of a questionnaire dietary history. The results were compared with health indicators healthy people. The results showed that people with this disease had a higher IPC in their diet dominated by: fish, shellfish, legumes, sugar and sweeteners. It was a reduced consumption of meat, compared to healthy control groups. Psoriasis has been associated with high BMI. Among the respondents with higher area and severity of the lesion exceeded a pre