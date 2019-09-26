Psychiatrist warned of the danger of wapow for brain and lung
Narcologist Yevgeny Bryun, warned about the dangers of Smoking wapow for the health of the brain and lungs. The official noted that currently the country has not recorded deaths due to the use of electronic cigarettes, but that’s only because they appeared on the market recently.
Yevgeny Bryun said, if tobacco products threatens to spasm of blood vessels and cancerous tumors, vapy can cause much more serious health problems, including the dissolution of the membranes, the death of nerve cells, pulmonary pathology and other disorders. Here we are not talking about replacing, it is simply a choice of death from one or other kind of Smoking.
The psychiatrist emphasized that statistics of deaths in the United States and Canada demonstrates the need to ban vaping.