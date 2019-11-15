Public hearings on the impeachment of trump: testimony of former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch
The intelligence Committee of the house of representatives passed the second public hearing as part of an investigation on the possible impeachment of U.S. President Donald trump. Hearings were held in public and broadcast live on several American television networks. Today in the spotlight – the testimony of Marie L. Yovanovitch, the former Ambassador of the USA in Ukraine, writes “Voice of America”.
Jovanovic was dismissed from his post as head of the US diplomatic mission in Kiev in may. Democrats argued that Jovanovic was the victim of a campaign organized by Rudy Giuliani, the personal lawyer of trump, who tried to persuade the Ukrainian government to start investigations against Joe Biden, a political rival Donald trump, and his son hunter, who was on the Board of Directors of the Ukrainian company Burisma.
“The powers of the President are huge, but they are not absolute, and may not be used for corrupt purposes. The American people expect that the President will use the allotted power for the good of the country and not to destroy other people in their personal or political interests”, — said the Chairman of the intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, opening the hearing with the participation of Marie Yovanovitch.
Ambassador Yovanovitch, as noted by Schiff in his official statement, have served US interests in combating corruption in Ukraine, and it has become an obstacle “in the way of promoting personal and political agenda of the President.” That is why, said Schiff, he lost his diplomatic post.
Major Republican Congressman in the intelligence Committee Devin Nunes read out issued by the White house on Friday, November 15, the text of the first telephone conversation between the President of the United States Donald trump and Vladimir Zelensky 21 APR 2019.
According to the transcript of the conversation, Donald trump back in April, congratulating Zelensky with a bright victory in the elections and invited him to visit the White house. This, in particular, said Congressman Nunes.
Answering the questions of legislators, Marie Yovanovitch noted that her consistent support of the fight against corruption been hostility on the part of some corrupt Ukrainian politicians, such as ex-Prosecutor of Ukraine Yury Lutsenko. She also noted that as the US Ambassador to Ukraine has not had any direct or indirect contact with the son of Joe Biden, hunter Biden.
Speaking at the hearing, Marie Yovanovitch said that not all Ukrainians reacted positively to anti-corruption efforts of the USA in Ukraine.
“Not surprisingly, when our anti-corruption efforts prevented somehow [someone’s] desire to get profit or to achieve power, the Ukrainians, prefer to play by the old, corrupt rules, wanted to take me out. What continues to amaze me is that they found the Americans ready to cooperate with them. Working together, they obviously succeeded in organizing the displacement of the US Ambassador,” said Jovanovic.
“I still find it difficult to understand what is foreign and private interests could undermine U.S. interests… These events should subotici everyone in the room. Ambassadors represent the United States abroad they are personal representatives of the President”, — said Jovanovic.
“If our main representative defeated, this limits our effectiveness in the protection of vital national security interests of the United States. This is especially important now, when the international situation is more complex and more competitive than it had ever been since the collapse of the Soviet Union”, — said ex-Ambassador.
Donald trump commented on Twitter testimony Jovanovic in the House of representatives, negatively describing her work in the diplomatic service.
“Wherever [was] Marie Yovanovitch, everything went wrong. She started in Somalia – what happened there? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke negatively about her during my second phone conversation with him. The US President has an absolute right to appoint ambassadors”, said trump.
Immediately after the President posted a tweet with a negative characteristic Jovanovic, Chairman of the intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, suggested that trump is trying to “intimidate witnesses.”
“Ambassador, You have shown courage, coming here today to testify. Despite the fact that the White house and the state Department warned You not to do it… And now the President is in real time attacks You. How do You think this may affect the willingness of other witnesses to come here to expose offences?” asked Schiff to L. Yovanovitch during the hearing.
“It’s very frightening,’ replied the former Ambassador. — I mean, I can’t say that trying to make the President, but I think that this is an attempt of intimidation”, — quotes Jovanovic CNN.
Louis Gomert, the legislator-a Republican from Texas, in an interview with CNN said that Adam Schiff relies on “gossip” in the selection of witnesses to testify at the hearing. Answering a question from CNN about whether he considers Jovanovic reliable witness Gomert said:
“I do not think her testimony relevant to impeachment, for removal of the President. What she felt – it is not a violation, leading to the impeachment is irrelevant. If we were real hearings, with real evidence, it did not even reach the court,” said the Republican.
After Democrats, including Adam Schiff, called tweet President about Jovanovic attempt “to intimidate the witnesses,” the White house has officially commented on the situation.
“The tweet was not the intimidation of witnesses, it was just the opinion of the President, to which he is entitled. This isn’t a trial, it’s a one-party political process – or, more precisely, completely illegitimate farce, held against the President,” the statement said Stephanie Grisham, press Secretary of the White house. She called the investigation of impeachment “a real shame”.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- In June 2016 the White house announced the official nomination of diplomat Marie Yovanovitch for the post of United States Ambassador to Ukraine. Who is she and what is planned to do at the time of taking office, read here.
- The calls for the removal Jovanovic intensified after March 20, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko said in an interview with The Hill that started the investigation against members of law enforcement agencies as to whether the leak of the financial statements of the Party of regions in 2016 on transactions with the former then the head of the electoral headquarters of the trump Paul Manafort intentional, and did Ukrainian law enforcement agencies thus to influence the presidential campaign in the United States in favor of Hillary Clinton.
- Lutsenko claimed that Jovanovic gave him a list of persons whom he should not pursue, and refused to cooperate in the investigation of misappropriation of American financial assistance to Ukraine. The Embassy of the accusations are denied. Later Lutsenko acknowledged that Jovanovic gave him a “touch list” of persons in respect of which allegedly it was impossible to proceed with the investigation, although he previously stated to the contrary.
- The President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko in this situation, sided with Marie Yovanovitch, expressed its full support for the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine and the satisfaction of a strategic partnership with the United States. And it has its own reasons. We wrote extensively about how government in Ukraine corrupted American democracy and influence U.S. elections in favor of Clinton.
- 20 March, during an interview in the program Hannity on Fox News, former U.S. attorney Joe Digenova said about the need to remove Jovanovic from office for her actions “undermine the credibility” of the administration trump.
- Also to dismiss Jovanovic in 2018 requested member of the U.S. house of representatives Pete sessions (Republican from Texas), who at that time served as Chairman of the rules Committee, he wrote a personal letter to Secretary of state Mike Pompeo with a request to withdraw Jovanovic, claiming that she made disparaging statements about President trump.
- September 20, a telephone conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky and the President of the United States Donald trump is interested in the congressmen in the investigation of the fact, not trying trump and his attorney Rudolph Giuliani to put pressure on Ukraine in order to help the election campaign trump in 2020.
- The Democrats have announced a formal request of impeachment of the President of the United States, the impetus for which was the conversation of the Ukrainian and American leaders.
- The U.S. state Department published a transcript of the conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky and U.S. President Donald trump.
- On 9 October the White house officially announced the refusal to cooperate with the investigation about the possibility of impeachment of the President of the United States Donald Trump held by the Democrats in the House of representatives. In the presidential administration believe these accusations “baseless” and “unconstitutional”.
- On October 31 the members of the house of representatives of the United States Congress approved a resolution under which the investigation regarding the possibility of making the impeachment of the President of the United States Donald Trump moves on to the public stage.
- On 13 November the House of representatives of the U.S. Congress began holding public hearings in the investigation of the question of impeachment against the President of Donald trump. 10 TV channels broadcast the meeting, 13.8 million Americans watched the broadcast.