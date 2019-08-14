Published a set of rules to achieve longevity
The researchers gave the society tips on how no problem to live to old age and old age feel. To do this, follow a few simple rules to cope with which can anyone.
For a start, researchers noted that the ability to plan tasks is one of the secrets of longevity. They are advised to engage in the distribution of tasks for the future, but at the same time to take any setbacks and to not be nervous on trifles.
In addition, the researchers noted that those who want to live to a good old age, be sure to carry out some action. To them the study’s authors took a trip to the store is a physical activity, memory training and, of course, communication with people. And it is worth a visit to karaoke. Singing, scientists believe, helps to keep the tone of the respiratory organs.
In addition, the researchers suggest regularly used in food curry. This spice can protect against cancer, as well as from senile dementia.
And one of the important conditions is the desire for self-realization. This could include work or Hobbies, able to please with the end result.