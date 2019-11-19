Published characteristics of the Chinese competitor, the Nissan X-Trail
Nissan and Dongfeng has shown the analogue of the budget crossover Nissan X-Trail, and published characteristics of the new model.
The first Venucia model went on sale in 2012, and essentially was a turned Nissan cars. Then came on the market original models of the brand, including the latest SUV, which debuts on 22 November at the motor show in Guangzhou.
Venucia recently announced the release of its new SUV teaser, and now the company has published the latest image. Besides, on the website of the Ministry of industry of China appeared “live” pictures of the crossover with the main characteristics. The novelty is based on the spring of 2019 Venucia concept of The V, but his name has not yet started.
From the show car SUV borrows the silhouette, grille and rear block lights. The interior of the production version is not yet declassified. According to preliminary information, the novelty has a completely new platform, which will later be used by other models, Venucia.
It is known that the range of engines Venucia will receive from the parent or Dongfeng Nissan, and from Chinese enterprises Shenyang Aerospace Mitsubishi. It will be represented by a 1.5-liter petrol “turboservice” at 140 HP, and a “mild” hybrid system with 48-volt installation.