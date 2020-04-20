Published dozen the fastest modern footballers on the planet
Kilian Mbappe
French newspaper Le Figaro, which cites sport.ua was published the top 10 fastest players in modern football.
There is neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo.
And led a kind of hit parade players-sprinters Frenchman Kilian Mbappe.
The list of top 10 fastest football players.
- 1. Kilian Mbappe (“Paris St Germain”) – 36 km/h
- 2. Iñaki Williams (athletic club) – 35.7 km/h
- 3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (“Arsenal”) – 35.5 km/h
- 4. Karim bellarabi (Bayer) – 35,27 km/h
- 5. Kyle Walker (Manchester city) – 35,21 km/h
- 6. Leroy Sané (Manchester city) – 35,04 km/h
- 7-8. Mohammed Salah (Liverpool) and Kingsley Coman (Bayern) – 35 km/h
- 9. Alvaro Odriozola (“Bavaria”) – of 34.99 km/h
- 10. Nacho Fernandez (real Madrid) – to 34.62 km/h
It is interesting that, despite excellent speed, any of these players still far from the record-breaking Jamaican Sprinter Usain Bolt, who in 2009 demonstrated the speed in 44,72 km/h when he set a world record in run on 100 meters, breaking the distance in 9,58 seconds.