Published dozen the fastest modern footballers on the planet

| April 20, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

Kilian Mbappe

French newspaper Le Figaro, which cites sport.ua was published the top 10 fastest players in modern football.

There is neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo.

And led a kind of hit parade players-sprinters Frenchman Kilian Mbappe.

The list of top 10 fastest football players.

  • 1. Kilian Mbappe (“Paris St Germain”) – 36 km/h
  • 2. Iñaki Williams (athletic club) – 35.7 km/h
  • 3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (“Arsenal”) – 35.5 km/h
  • 4. Karim bellarabi (Bayer) – 35,27 km/h
  • 5. Kyle Walker (Manchester city) – 35,21 km/h
  • 6. Leroy Sané (Manchester city) – 35,04 km/h
  • 7-8. Mohammed Salah (Liverpool) and Kingsley Coman (Bayern) – 35 km/h
  • 9. Alvaro Odriozola (“Bavaria”) – of 34.99 km/h
  • 10. Nacho Fernandez (real Madrid) – to 34.62 km/h

It is interesting that, despite excellent speed, any of these players still far from the record-breaking Jamaican Sprinter Usain Bolt, who in 2009 demonstrated the speed in 44,72 km/h when he set a world record in run on 100 meters, breaking the distance in 9,58 seconds.

