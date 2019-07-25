Published images of the SUV from Bugatti
In the opinion of management of the French company, Bugatti has no plans to join the Bentley or the Lamborghini in the production of SUV’s.
A few days ago, CEO Stephan Winkelmann stated firmly that “SUV from Bugatti will not be”, noting that this product “does not do justice to the brand or its history” and can never become a “real luxury car”.
Despite such a categorical “NO”, the independent designer under the name Sajdin Osmancevic decided to visualize the new crossover from Bugatti. Rendering is something in common between Chiron, and, possibly, Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
The Network has already appeared a variety of images Bugatti SUV, but you should give credit to the artist, none of them was not as elegant as this “Spartacus”. Among the advantages of the SUV, you can allocate huge wheels, blacked out a-pillars, cameras instead of side mirrors, a panoramic roof and retro-style.