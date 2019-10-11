Published photos of the new crossover Alfa Romeo
October 11, 2019 | Avto | No Comments|
Small crossover Alfa Romeo Tonale, which debuted this spring at the Geneva motor show the status of a concept, getting a little closer to the series.
This is evidenced by the photos published on the forum autopareri.com.
The pictures show the layout with final or near-final design.
Presumably, it demonstrated to potential buyers in comparison with the Range Rover Evoque, the BMW X2, Audi Q3 and Nissan Qashqai. From concept, this variant is characterized by the presence of traditional mirrors, smaller wheels, lighting.
It is expected that Alfa Romeo Tonale will be released in 2021. As previously reported, it will be built on the same platform with Fiat 500X and Jeep Renegade will be the first plug-in hybrid brand.