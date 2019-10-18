Published photos of the official ball of Euro 2020 (photo)
On the website Footyheadlines.com there are pictures of the official ball for the upcoming Euro 2020 Adidas Uniforia.
The ball is made advantage of in white and black colors with splashes of pink, yellow and mint colors.
Adidas Uniforia visually similar to the Telstar ball, which is played on the world Cup 2018 in Russia. It is made of similar materials.
Euro 2020 will be held from 12 June to 12 July.
The Ukrainian team is already qualified for the finals, taking first place in their group.
The company team of Andrey Shevchenko was the national teams of Belgium, Poland, Italy, Spain and Russia.