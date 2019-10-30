Published the first images of the new Jaguar F-Type
Independent artists presented their vision of the renewed British coupe, created based on the spy shots.
Recall that the first coupe Jaguar F-Type debuted in 2013 as a serial embodiment of the concept car Jaguar C-X16 shown in September 2011. First facelift model has experienced 4 years later, and now tested the car with a much larger change in appearance.
A distinctive feature of the novelties will be the front optics, completely changes the front of the sports car. If the current F-Type has vertical headlights, the facelifted model will get stretched horizontally narrow headlights. Perhaps the grille will be larger and, as seen in the spy photos, it will get rid of the plastic rails for mounting license plate.
According motor1.com after restyling the top will be a performance with 8-cylinder Buturlinovsky the 4.4-liter engine from BMW, which will replace the 5.0 V8 Supercharged engine. German motor installed in the new BMW M8 Competition, develops 616 HP and 750 Nm, which is 41 HP and 50 Nm greater than the current F-Type. By the way, the next generation of sports car can be built mid-engine platform. But for all of the new generation of the car we will know very soon — the presentation is scheduled for 2020.