Published the first pictures of serial cabin of the new Kia Mohave
August 14, Kia Motors unveiled the exterior design of its new flagship SUV Mohave, and today we have exclusive photos of the interior, fully revealing it until the official release.
As you can see in the photos, the new Mohave will receive radical changes in the interior. Changed everything: the front panel, steering wheel, Central tunnel and, interestingly, even the door cards are different here, not like the previous generation model.
Earlier, the automaker reported that the control unit climate system now supports voice control. We also see a large touchscreen multimedia system with a diagonal of 12.3 inches. Also had a fully digital dashboard, and the middle of the steering wheel is in the colors of the interior.
The list of equipment of the SUV model year 2020 are already in the database will include a monitoring system “blind” zones, prevention of frontal collisions and retaining the strip, adaptive cruise control, assistant, exit, reverse and many more.
The front part of the Mohave The Master adds sophistication thanks to its wide grille and led headlamps. The rear part is equipped with vertical lights in cubic shape and luxurious logo “Mohave”. In addition, the car will get 20-inch wheels and a subtle roof rack, which is more subtly conveys the image of an SUV to complement the side profile.
The body of the Kia Mohave will be available in popular colors such as Snow White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl, and Platinum Graphite, and in two new colors: Steel Grey and Rich Espresso.