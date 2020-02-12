Published the official salary of the players and the coaching staff “Dynamo”: the highest – 860 USD.
Dynamo
According to the payroll of the football club “Dynamo” in December 2019, which was at the disposal of “Economic truth”, the highest official salary of the Dynamo amounts to 21 thousand UAH. (860 dollars).
It, as befits a captain, receives Serhiy sydorchuk.
While Vice-captain Victor Tsygankov officially receives about 20 thousand grn. but coach Alexei Mikhailichenko – about 15 thousand.
Interestingly, Slovenian footballer Dynamo Benjamin Verbicha to persuade him to move from the Danish capital, where he defended the colours of Copenhagen, the capital of Ukraine made the salary of 15 thousand UAH.
It is noteworthy that not a single Legionnaire of the capital club, as of December 2019, had no official salary above 20 thousand UAH.
Full list of payroll of FC “Dynamo”.