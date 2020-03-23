Published the top 10 players for the biathlon season-2019/20 men and women
Became known the amount of prize money last season in biathlon.
The numbers may shock the sporting community.
For example, the leader in prize money in men, Norwegian Johannes boe earned during the season as much as some players earn in a week.
Note that in the top 10 most highly paid men and women there are no representatives of Ukraine.
The owners of the Big crystal globe – be and Italy’s Dorothea Wierer has headed a rating of the earnings for the season. We add that this amount does not include the fees from promotional activity.
Prize for the season 2019/20 (in euros).
Men:
- Johannes Boe (Norway) – 330.800
- Martin Fourcade (France) – 288.650
- Quentin Fillon-Maillet (France) – 218.200
- Emilien Jaklen (France) – 193.150
- Tarjei Boe (Norway) – 176.200
- Simon Destie (France) 125.000
- Alexander Loginov (Russia) – 120.900
- Johannes Dahle (Norway) – 99.100
- Benedikt Doll (Germany) – 97.950
- The Willow-Hosted Christiansen (Norway) – 94.000
- Arnd Peiffer (Germany) – 79.500
Women:
- Dorothea Wierer (Italy) – 226.750
- Tiril Eckhoff (Norway) – 194.800
- Denise Herrmann (Germany) – 155.300
- Hanna Öberg (Sweden) – 155.250
- Mar Olsby (Norway) – 147.150
- Franziska Preuss (Germany) – 83.500
- Ingrid Is A Landmark Andreward (Norway) – 71.200
- Justine Breza (France) – 70.300
- Julia Simon (France) – 68.100
- Lisa Vitozzi (Italy) – 64.000
Number of victories the be bypassed Fourcade – 10 vs 7.But in women the picture is reversed, at Eckhoff 7 victories against 4 the winner of the overall world Cup Wearer.