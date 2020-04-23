Published the top 50 best football in the world last decade (photo)
Authoritative portal FourFourTwo have compiled the top 50 best matches in world football for the last 10 years.
In the first place in the ranking of the semifinals of the 2014 world Cup, in which Germany defeated the host Brazil with the score 7:1.
Brazil
On the second position match 38-th round of English Premier League 2011/12 season between Manchester city and the “Queens Park Rangers” (3:2). The bulls to 90 minutes, lost 1:2, but snatched victory thanks to the “Golden” goal Sergio Aguero 90+3 minute, and did not allow “Manchester United” to become the champion of the Premier League.
The fiasco of the “real” home in the El Classic c “Barcelona” (0:5) in La Liga season-2010/11 – third place.
Note that at the 37th position of the ranking in Serie a for the 2016/17 season between Parma FC and AC Milan (4:5) – nine goals, two red cards: this seemingly nondescript championship match of Italy was all.
35-th place determined match of the Bundesliga season 2014/15 between the leaders of the current season, RB Leipzig and FC Bayern münchen, which ended with the same score (4:5) in favor of the guests. In the 65th minute Leipzig took the lead (4:2), but the Bavarians had 25 minutes to ship 3 goals against the hosts.
In another match of the Bundesliga season 2017/18 between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke were scored 8 goals (4:4), and the owners in the first 25 minutes scoring 4 unanswered goals, but Die Knappen managed to get back in the game – 31st position in the ranking.
Schalke 04
The nomination was a place and the opposition “the Arsenal” and “Liverpool” (30-e a place) in 2017/18 Premier League season at the Emirates (3:3). Surprisingly, the ranking does not reflect the match between these teams at Anfield in the Premier League season-2008/09 (4:4).
Last game in the coaching career of sir Alex Ferguson, in which “Manchester United” in the status of the champion of the Premier League 2012/13 season played at the “West Bromwich” draw with the “West Brom” (5:5) is located on the equator of the rating.
It was also marked the final of Euro 2012 between Spain and Italy (4:0) – 24-e a place.
Spain
Phenomenal “Leicester city” championship season 2015/16 found in the ranking (22) is reflected across the away match against “Manchester city” won “the Fox” 3:1.
The co-author of the 21-th position also belongs to the bulls and their enchanting victory at old Trafford against their fellow countrymen “United” (6:1) in 2011/12.
A reciprocal semifinal match of the Champions League 2012/13, in which “Barcelona” played Bayern Munich and lost 0:3 in 19th place.
On the 18th the position of the well is located already mentioned match at old Trafford where the red devils took in the 2011/12 season Arsenal. 10 goals scored, 8 of which flew in gate of visitors.
The first match of 1/8 final of League of Champions between “Manchester city” and “Monaco” (5:3) took to the charts in 17th place. Note that Monegasque – and what names: Kilian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy, Fabinho, Tom Lemar and Radamel Falcao – won the return match (3:1) and reached the quarter-finals.
Manchester City
Totally fresh match in the fourth round of the Cup of English League this season between Liverpool and Arsenal ended in a draw 5:5, and penalties the only penalties “gunner” Dani Zeballos determined the winners of this tie – 16th position.
Liverpool
Brilliant goal “fish,” Robin van Persie and the rest of the match 2014 world Cup between Holland and the current world Champions and Europe – Spaniards (5:1) is reflected at the 15th place.
On the outskirts of the top 10 – leg Champions League semi-final of the 2018/19 season at Anfield between Liverpool FC and FC Barcelona, 4:0.
The comeback “Newcastle” in the home confrontation against Arsenal in the EPL season 2010/11, where the magpies have gone from defeat with the account 0:4 on 9th place.
A reciprocal semifinal match of the Champions League in Barcelona between the same team and Chelsea is reflected on the 7-th position. Barcelona quickly eliminated the handicap in one ball at the “Stamford bridge” (0:1) and led 2:0, besides, in the 37th minute was removed captain John Terry. The position of “retired” it looked bad, but the goal Ramirez (2:1) 45+1 minute has shaken the confidence of players “leopards” – in the second half, they needed a goal. And the opportunity they provided, but Lionel Messi’s 49th minute penalty sent the ball into the crossbar. Then on 90+2 minute Fernando Torres scored the last “nail in the coffin” “blaugranas” (2:2).
On the 6th place in the return match of the 1/4 finals of the Europa League 2015/16 season at Anfield, when Borussia Dortmund in the 57th minute made the score the sum of the two matches 4:1 in their favor, but goals from Philippe Coutinho, Mamadou Sakho and Dejan Louren (90+1) earned the victory to Liverpool in this match (4:3), and in dvuhraundovom confrontation (5:4).
Could not find your reflection and the second leg of the Champions League 2016/17 season between “Barcelona” and “Paris Saint-Germain” (6:1), in which the hosts managed to win 4 goals of the match in Paris – 4th place.