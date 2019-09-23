Published video debut fight Usyk in the heavyweight division: it took 6.5 years ago
On Saturday, October 12, former world champion in the first heavyweight Ukrainian Alexander Usik (16 wins, 12 of them by knockout) will hold its first match in the heavyweight category against Dutchman Tyrone Spong (14 wins, 13 of them by knockout).
However, for our countryman will debut in the weight in professional Boxing, but in the Amateurs he was fighting in this category. It happened in January 2013 in a match meeting between “Ukrainian atamans” and “British lion hearts” in the World series of Boxing (WSB).
As the home for Alexander category up to 85 kg was not provided, he had to fight in the heavyweight (over 91 kg) vs Wayne FA. After five rounds the judges awarded a victory to our fellow countryman — 4:2.
Note that at the end of the Cirrus — Spong, which will be held in Chicago on the ring Wintrust Arena, able to accommodate more than 10 thousand spectators, a full house is expected. Three weeks before the fight in the free market has less than a thousand tickets.
