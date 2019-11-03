Pugachev had an argument with Orbakaite for a grandson: what happened
Daughter Diva singer Christina Orbakaite feared that her eldest son Nikita Presnyakov, which on all sides was surrounded by non-poor star family members will be a bright representative of “Golden youth” and all life to sit on the neck of the parents and grandparents.
She quarreled with her mother Alla Borisovna and scolded her for expensive gifts to her grandson, write “DAYS.ru”.
The artist did everything to the boy’s grandmother, Alla Pugacheva, did not spoil him.
Now 28-year-old Nikita Presnyakov created his own production which brings income. In parallel, the young man is the lead singer of the musical collective MULTIVERSE.
The profession Nikita helped define Alla Pugacheva. Many years ago, the artist fulfilled a cherished dream grandson gave him a video camera.
We will remind, at the concert of the prima Donna, who in April took place in Kremlin Palace, on stage with other family members came all the children of the eldest daughter of singer Nikita Presnyakov, Denis Baysarov and Claudia Zemtsova.
