Pugacheva arranged Sobchak “dressing down” from-for Kirkorov
Known for his dislike of Ukraine music critic Sergei Neighbours have told that saw one of the contests “New wave” in Jurmala. Leading the event was Ksenia Sobchak.
At some point it is time to present the king of the Russian pop music scene of Philip Kirkorov. His TV presenter was announced as “a king who is not the same,” writes “Days.ru”.
“After the concert, go backstage hall “Dzintari” and see how there is Alla Pugacheva and someone scolding — remembered critic. — “How could you blurt it out? Shameless! Who gave you the right so to speak? Yes, you to will grow and grow! You know how it works, how it works?!“ Look, a scolding, she Ksyusha! Poor Sobchak faces a prima Donna, hanging his head, and keeps silent”, — told the Neighbors.
When people’s artist of USSR tuckered out, Neighbors came to spat Sobchak: “Why did You tolerate? Why not stop this hideous execution? How can she talk to You?” According to him, the leading response was unexpected. “Xenia looked at me in the eye and said: “Alla Borisovna all their life deserve the right to criticize us!” — said Sergey.
