Pugacheva at the piano and dancing: Galkin showed how Harry and Lisa celebrate the day…
On September 18, the twins Alla Pugacheva and Maxim Galkin, Garik and Lisa celebrate my birthday. They are six years old. First Margarita famous parents. They prepared for children and gifts and decorated the hall balloons. Galkin showed on his page on the Instagram fun and Harry and Lisa. They dance lively, the piano plays a happy tune Alla.
“Hurray!!! Happy birthday. The piano mom” — signed family video Maxim Galkin.
Birthdays congratulations to the star friends Pugacheva and Galkin, Nikolay Baskov, Igor Krutoy, Sergey Lazarev, Natasha Koroleva, Philip Kirkorov, and many others.
“Dear GARY and LISA!!! Congratulations on your Birthday. In the face of our youngest Kirkorov, ALLA-VICTORIA and MARTIN (who has promised to score today 2 goals in soccer in honor of your Double Birthday) — love and kisses and wish you and your wonderful parents, ALIA AND MAXIM! Health, happiness and a rainbow mood!” — congratulated the family Kirkorov.
“Dear and precious Lisa and Garik, our suns! Here come your Birthday! May this day be joyful and memorable, and your lovely parents will give you all my warmth and love!(and give our congratulations!) Really want this day to be with you, but we’ll see you soon at the birthday Veronica! Hugs, love, kisses! Igor +Julia+Veronica”, — wrote in Nikolaev Instagam.
Recall that Lisa and Harry Pugacheva Galkin was born on September 18, 2013. Twins gave birth to a surrogate mother. Children grow up very artistic and are very popular in the network. Maxim regularly shares funny videos collect thousands of likes.
