Pugacheva decided to “click on the nose” Orbakaite said that the core reason for the warm relationship…
Network users a few days to discuss the sudden friendship of the prima Donna with Svetlana Loboda. In particular, the surprise of the fans is the fact that Alla invites young singer home, they’re on a private jet, and their children found a common language. Despite the efforts of the evil paid hacks to pour a bucket of filth on the relationship of the stars, it can be argued that the young singer became part of a family of Pugachevyh, writes VladTime.
At the same time, the newspaper notes, Christina is much less frequently seen with mom, than Svetlana. The social network Loboda more photos Galkin and Pugacheva, Orbakajte than that.
“If the mother wants to click “defective” daughter in the nose for disobedience and say: look what you missed”, — believe the journalists.
Really happy Loboda visits the main secular parties, the demand for her concerts has increased two times, for her performances she goes Diva. At the same time, Christina was never close to mother her pulled the other way. Orbakaite dreamed of becoming an actress, apparently it is from the father, the daughter is always different from mother’s more gentle nature and lack of desire to run the show.
Apparently indifferent to the status bit of the prima Donna Alla Borisovna, and closed doors to knock anymore was impossible.
Therefore Pugacheva has found a singer who is eager for success and power. Loboda learns quickly: it adopts the manner of the great artist became more restrained in the people, even the voice is trying to portray Alla.
“Apparently, the singer in anticipation of a worthy ready for any sacrifice. Svetlana is not as simple as it seems”, — believe in the publication.
Blunted attention star pensioner may miss the most important thing — Loboda be “put eyes” on Galkin. “If you get a place Diva, and then the husband by will pass,” — says the author.
Despite the seeming absurdity of such statements, the publication offers not to drop this version from the account.
As previously reported “FACTS” Alla Pugacheva “blessed” Svetlana Loboda, naming her as his successor.
