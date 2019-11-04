Pugacheva has announced the receipt of the order from Zelensky
Leading an active life on the Internet Russian singer Alla Pugacheva recently, despite promises, returned to the stage and gave a big solo concert in Minsk.
At this step, the Diva decided at the request of friends, writes a portal”.ru”. In addition, the artist have a lot in common with the Belarusian capital — for example, where she met her current husband Maxim Galkin.
After the concert Alla Borisovna has once again promised not to give concerts up to a private 80th birthday. Despite the seriousness of the statements of the actress, not everyone is inclined to believe in its promise. For example, member of the expert Council on development of information society in the Russian state Duma, Vadim Manukyan, known for his toxic comments about Ukrainian artists, suggested that the singer did not keep his word.
The official said that Pugachev has already made such a statement in April this year, but still made in Minsk. Manukyan said that does not rule out that Alla Borisovna can offer to speak in any other country of the CIS.
As an example, he certainly chose Kiev, stating that in the capital of Ukraine the artist happened to be a full house.
“Alla went to Minsk, where he again said the same phrase about 80 years. Do not exclude the fact that she was still in another CIS country, may offer to hold a concert of the 70th anniversary. Surprised that her concert is still not held in Kiev. There would also she had a full house and maybe even Zelensky gave her order immediately, not like Lukashenko, who is himself sent a representative with candy “the President”, — said Manukyan in an interview with representatives of the portal.
Recall that Nov Alla Pugacheva made in Belarus. The solo artist played to a full house. To listen Alla Pugacheva has gathered more than fifteen thousand spectators. One of the rooms of the prima Donna of the dance was decorated with the ballerina Anastasia Volochkova.
