Pugacheva leaves the stage? The diva made a surprise announcement
Alla Pugacheva at their last concert in Belarus stunned the audience with unexpected statement. Half in jest Diva announced he’s taking a creative break and next time will appear on the stage in 2029, when it will celebrate its 80th anniversary. That is, the fans will have to wait another 10 years.
“I would love to see this concert… by the Way, it is completely unexpected by me. But once invited, I’ll come. And nowhere else! All now, wait. Now, if you will speak, only eighty, “said Joe.
View this post in Instagram
The singer admitted that on the day of birth would like to hear the wishes of long life to fulfill the dream of a bright concert in the 80 years of age.
We will remind, in October, Alla Pugacheva was surprised by the bright autumn way, appearing in public in an elegant bright red coat and ankle boots. And the shooting of the poster for the film “the concert” Pugachev came in black Bermuda shorts, stockings and a beret with a veil.
