Pugacheva no more: Russia stunned strange news
Singer Alla Pugacheva died, however, her husband Maxim Galkin about it does not claim, and shows instead a double.
Such assumption was voiced by one of the most famous freaks of Russia Gauguin Solntsev.
He believes that the death of such a brand as Alla Pugacheva is not beneficial to anyone and in this regard put forward the hypothesis that Galkin is living with a rejuvenated double Divas. Thus, according to Solntsev, the showman is trying not to lose money and provide a life of 6-year-old children of the star couple — Harry and Lisa.
Note that this unsubstantiated statement Solava was the occasion for heated discussions “funeral” Pugacheva in the network. Rossm full of various headings about it and the Internet are the violent battles between the fans of the famous singer.
Death Pugacheva — fake, which consistently run approximately every few months. In this respect it is not inferior to even the “news” that died, the President of Russia Vladimir Putin.
As reported by “FACTS,” despite the rumors, Pugachev lives and actively post photos in Instagram.
