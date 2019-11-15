Pugachev’s last concert has earned millions and articulated the fee diva
It became known as earned the famous Russian singer Alla Pugacheva for the last concert in Minsk. The producers felt that the artist became the ruble millionaire. Fee diva is about 18 million rubles, which is approximately 6.5 million. This amount is called the CEO of the company “Ru-concert” Evgeny Morozov.
“I think Alla is well earned on his anniversary show in Minsk. The cheapest ticket for the show Pugacheva was worth about 2000 rubles (around 760 hryvnia, which is much lower than in Moscow prices — Ed.). Even according to conservative estimates, the gross collection of the evening amounted to about 30 million rubles (11.4 million USD). Of these, approximately 250 thousand euros — fee of Alla Pugacheva”, — said General Director of the company RU-CONCERT Evgeny Morozov edition KP.ru.
According to him, from Alla in almost all venues there is a 40% discount on the rent. Also, the President Alexander Lukashenko allegedly gave the singer one of his country residences. We will remind, Alla Pugacheva November 2, made in Belarus “Minsk-arena” with a show devoted to the 70th anniversary. The famous singer has collected 14 thousand spectators. From the stage, the diva said that it was her last concert and said goodbye to the audience. Ten years Alla has promised not to go on stage.
After the concert, Pugachev complained Loboda, very tired, took a pill and lay down to rest.
Music critic Sergei Neighbors descended on hypnotherapy with criticism, onsite that the singer has neither the physical nor vocal form, and this concert was called “pathetic”.
