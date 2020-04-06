Pulev will give the doctors half the royalties from the champion fight with Joshua
The No. 1 contender in the IBF, Bulgarian boxer Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KO’s) said he will donate part of the fee for the fight with the world champion in the heavyweight versions of WBO, WBA and IBF Briton Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KO’s) doctors struggling with a coronavirus.
“It’s true that I’m going to give 50 percent of royalties from the battle with Joshua, the heroes are working round the clock fighting the pandemic. Going to give doctors and hospitals the necessary equipment in order to beat this disease”, – quotes Reuters Pulev.
It is expected that the fee 38-year-old Bulgarian for the fight against the British will be about $ 5 million.
We will remind that the duel with Joshua Pulev was scheduled for June 20 in London at the stadium “Tottenham Hotspur”, but was postponed because of the pandemic coronavirus.