Pulled something powerful: there was a video with the moment of the explosion at the warehouses in Russia
Netizens are actively discussing yesterday’s explosion at a Russian military warehouses near the Heater.
Thus, the user Yuriy karakaj posted a video with the information resource of the Russian Federation, which shows an unusual fungus over the warehouses, reminiscent of the video of the explosion over Hiroshima or Nagasaki.
“There is a tape in the military, specialists of civil defense? What was that?” he writes.
There are at LNT won, SPCI on GO, sho TSE, bld, Bulo ?pic.twitter.com/nwXGR7Hcmp
— Yuri karakaj (@karakay67) 5 Aug 2019.
Initially sounded the version about “nuclear explosion”. But then she left — “nuclear weapons from the fire explode. They want him to deteriorate”. In addition, when the present nuclear explosion and the appearance of light emission the camera that shot without protective filters, would fail. She’d just burned the matrix, and the operator would have received serious burns.
“Most likely it’s just a powerful blast of some traditional explosive. Doesn’t look like a nuclear explosion”, — said the foreign participants of the conversation.
There was also the version that is seen like a thermobaric vzrv. So can explode the ammunition of volume explosion. If this is true, in a radius of 300 meters for sure no one will survive.
“And a hundred meters deep,too,” — grimly joked users.
Some participants jokingly suggested that because “Poroshenko personally led ukroll why urgently and left for the trip”.
In the end, all participants came to the conclusion that just pulled a large number of “ordinary” shells.
“Just the front of the blast wave is clearly visible on most of the time of his life because of the high humidity. Due to the pressure drop immediately behind the front seal is pyrocondensate, and then, under normal pressure — the reverse of evaporation”, — he summed up the scientific base of one of the experts.
According to him, something similar happened in Kalinovka, where he kept an ordinary, not nuclear weapons.
The main conclusion of the discussion was that the explosions seem to “undo” some of the humanitarian convoys of the invaders in the Donbass, which is to be welcomed.
As previously reported “FACTS”, August 5, became aware of the explosions in the area of the military unit near the village of Kamenka Achinsky district of Krasnoyarsk Krai. From the area of the incident was initiated evacuation of the population.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter