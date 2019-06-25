“Pumped” the Raven in the pose of a gorilla puzzled and amused the network (photos, video)
Network puzzled and amused filmed in Japan video. It Raven is “in the posture of a gorilla”: it seems as if he relies on the ground, muscular legs, which actually are folded down wings. The video has received almost 10 million hits and 250 thousand “likes” on the social network Twitter.
Ornithologists said that Raven just took the sun, which helps warm up and get rid of the parasites. While bird dipped wings and raise their tails at right angles. If you look at a certain angle, it may seem that they have no legs and tail. Usually, the body is closer to the ground, but the operator apparently filmed the crow just at the moment of change posture — so got this effect.
Raven has become a hero of a number of memes and jokes. One of the users was accompanied by a picture signed “Doctor: “You should not be afraid of the gorilla-crow. Gorillas-ravens does not exist.” Me: “Look out the window.”
A drawing to explain a strange pose
