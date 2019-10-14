Pumpkin seeds act as a blood-pressure drug
Inclusion in the daily diet of pumpkin seeds helps to reduce blood pressure hypertension. The new study, which was supervised by the American heart Association.
The group of cardiologists from new Orleans has conducted a number of tests on animals. In particular, rats with high blood pressure for two months regularly received food pumpkin seeds. The nutrients they receive from seed, accounted for 4% of the daily amount of calories consumed. In the final experiment in rodents was observed decrease high blood pressure by 20%.
The effect of pumpkin seeds on blood pressure scientists have linked to their richness in potassium and magnesium, which strengthen blood vessels and stabilize the cardiovascular system. Also pumpkin seeds contain a large amount of fatty acids that give the effect of prevention of inflammatory processes affecting the vascular tissue.
But can the results of experiments with rats to be applicable to humans?
“Using the model animal, we will not be able to say with confidence that this is something that should be in humans. But there are a number of studies that show that, in General, a healthy diet can make a real difference in human health,” said the study authors.
They recalled that the pumpkin is one of the vegetables recommended by the DASH diet, specifically designed to protect from heart failure. Pumpkin is rich in beta-carotene and is an excellent source of potassium and other compounds that help reduce blood pressure.