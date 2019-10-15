Punished “pervert”: in Russia, the residents staged a lynching of a local “maniac” (video)
In Russia in the city of Arkhangelsk, the local residents decided to punish the offender who allegedly committed a robbery and attacked women and children. About it writes the local edition FlashNord with reference to the website of the regional Ministry of internal Affairs of the Russian Federation.
It is reported that three men under the threat of violence took the victim to an unknown destination, tied to a pole, beaten and interrogated him.
In the video, the man denies all allegations, but continues to torture.
Signal about the incident entered the police and they arrived on the scene.
There they found tied to a post man and detained his attackers. Those partially recognized his guilt, but informed the police that “I wanted to deal with the maniac,” which, in their opinion, have committed several crimes, including harassing girls and women, ran with a knife for a minor and stealing.
Currently the case is under verification.
As previously reported “FACTS” in another Russian city of Saratov — the residents demanded the authorities to give them the killer of nine girls so that they could be lynched.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter