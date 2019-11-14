Puppies instead of bouquets: the bride put an unusual condition for her friends at her wedding (photo…
Gathered married a resident of the U.S. state of Florida, Andy Ondina, who works as a Manager in hotel for dogs, put your girlfriends unusual condition. Wedding with her sweetheart Tina Krasinski they had to come with puppies instead of bouquets. So Andy and her partner wished to draw public attention to the issue of “adoption” of abandoned stray dogs. They believe that it is better to save animals from shelters than buy their purebred dogs.
Girlfriend complied with the request of Andy. They were on a five-week celebration with ten puppies along with their mother took from a shelter for dogs where they faced euthanasia. After the wedding, the puppy was returned to her mother, with whom they will live for another few weeks. However, some guests have already filed the necessary documents to take the children to himself.
The story of an unusual wedding showed many American TV channels. So Andy and Tina hope all doggies will dismantle their homes.
Netizens found it touching. However, someone jokingly asked, is not grasped whether the puppies fate wedding bouquets, which are traditionally throws in a crowd of friends the bride, to determine who will marry next.
