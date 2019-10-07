Puppy cares about the environment and collects the street debris
October 7, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Many people can learn from this puppy, because he knows that the garbage should lie solely in the ballot box and not lying around anywhere.
Residents of Chongqing (China) is not the first time I see this smart beast that cares about the environment, picking up rubbish and putting it in the ballot box.
Puppy owner will tell you with pleasure that he began to train his pet at 2 months of age, so that now, when he turned 10 months, the puppy has become a real Pro in terms of cleaning streets.