Puppy incredible way managed to crawl through the narrow slit of the gate
October 9, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Daniel from Oklahoma (USA) decided to try to lock my puppy husky in a special pen, to see, hold this “prison” of his 8-week pet.
The experiment failed, because Jenna, who took all these events as a new game, did not stay locked up. After some time, she has successfully seeped into the narrow gap and happily rushed towards Daniel.
However, this trick did the dog just because she is so young, so soon the owner will be able to lock jenna, leaving the house.