Purchase rate of cash dollar fell below UAH 24
The dollar continues to become cheaper
In exchange offices of Ukraine today, September 25, 2019 at 12:00 in dollar sales compared to previous working day has fallen by 11 cents to of 24.19 per dollar, the Euro fell by 13 cents to 26,61 hryvnia for one Euro.
Cash market
In the cash market the average rate for the dollar is 23,95 (of 24.07 — 24 September), sales of 24.19 (24,30 — September 24) UAH per dollar. The average rate of buying euros is of 24.19 (24 and 32 — 24 September), sales — 26,61 (26,74 — September 24) UAH per Euro. The average purchase rate of the ruble is a 3.45 (3.45 am — 24 Sep), sales 3,83 (3,83 — September 24) UAH for 10 rubles.
Courses in banks
The largest banks have set the dollar within the limits of 23.85-24,45 USD/dollar, slightly reducing it in comparison with the previous day.
Interbank market
Interbank foreign exchange market opened the decline of the dollar. Compared with the close of the previous session is down 16 cents to 24.07 UAH per dollar, the exchange rate in the purchase to 24.05 per dollar. The Euro is down 20 cents to 26.46 hryvnia for one Euro.
The rate of NBU
Taking into account trading on the interbank market, the national Bank set the reference rate at a minimum value in 2019 — 24,06 hryvnia per dollar, decreasing it, compared to 24 Sep (24,20). Thus, the official exchange rate on September 26, will be installed approximately on the same level.