Pure surrealism: in the United States found a puppy — a copy of Salvador Dali (photos)

In the United States found the five-month-old puppy — a copy of the famous Spanish painter Salvador Dali, one of the most famous representatives of surrealism. Black upper lip of a dog moustache reminiscent of the eccentric painter.

As the newspaper writes Daily Mail, the dog, which turned out to be “the girl”, picked up on the street in Dallas along with her mother, brothers and sisters, and called the Salvador Dolly. She has become a celebrity on social media and volunteers from the animal shelter hope that, thanks to their fame, Salvador Dolly will soon find their permanent owners.

