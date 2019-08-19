Purebred puppy, got into good hands, grew up and turned into a real handsome man
One day a young man came across a photo of a small homeless puppy and sympathized with him.
The guy thought this babe should become his friend.
It turned out to be a girl, she was named Phoebe.
Over time, the dog became more and more beautiful.
In the end it turned out that this is not a purebred dog, mix Labrador with husky.
Gorgeous!
Very unusual!
