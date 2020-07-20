Purshia Etap MotoGP oznamenovalsya motorsnew Avery Chinna champion of the world (video)
Marc Marquez
Naperedodni on autodrom in Heres vdbase first stage of the MotoGP season – Gran-PR Span.
Peremoga zdorov Frenchman Fabio Quartararo on a Yamaha. Others kartate prapor pobachiv partner of the Frenchman at COMAND spanesi Bawerk Vngelis, that piperidin Talita Andrea Dovesse for Dukati.
Note, that the race is not sclause for one s best honsik in the history of MotoGP, 6 meals a day I sedate world champion Marc Marquez s Repsol Honda team Team.
Push stroke race spanesi prepustite pomilki I wilets on gravel. The prot SMG of utimate svy bike I powernova in the race 16th.
However nadasuite Shane vzhe not SMG. Tsogo once pomilka kostoula yomu padna I villota z racers.
The rider was taken away on a stretcher. Lcar digestively with Marquez, a broken arm.