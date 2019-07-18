Pushilin laugh network plans for old age
July 18, 2019
The leader of terrorists “DNR” Denis Pushilin succumbed to popular fashion and decided with the help of a special mobile application to check how it will look in old age. In social networks Pushilin has hinted that he is naive if he expects to live to a ripe old age.
Commentators in social networks reminded Pushilin the fate of his predecessor, Alexander Zakharchenko, as well as many other hyped in the media fighters. All these puppets were eliminated as soon as were not needed for their puppeteers.
Also users of social networks could not pay attention to the strange entourage for a photo.
