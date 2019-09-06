Put “skirt” Putin was embarrassing because of the strange outfit
In a network there was a funny photo with Russian President Vladimir Putin, wearing oversized trousers for ceremonial events with the President of Mongolia.
Photo published on the page in Facebook by political analyst Alexei holomuzki.
He joked that the Russian leader was dressed in accordance with the appearance of all those present at the event.
“Photo from Mongolia. It seems that Putin dressers dressed in a skirt — especially for the President of Mongolia,” he said.
In the comments users noted that being in the conditions of political isolation of the President of the Russian Federation have to adapt to any circumstances. Was also awarded other items from the wardrobe of Putin.