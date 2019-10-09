Put up for auction last Saab
Swedish auction house put up for sale last Saab. The 9-3 Aero sedan rolled off the Assembly line in 2014 and still kept in the factory Museum. On the odometer of the car is only 66 kilometers.
Car company Saab filed for bankruptcy in 2012. A year later, the Swedish firm with Chinese roots, National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS) acquired the assets of Saab in late 2013 tried to resume at the plant in Trollhattan production.
But by may 2014 it had become clear that the pipeline will have to stop. This time, forever. A few months managed to produce only 420 cars, the last of which is now put up for auction.
Unique front-drive Saab 9-3 Aero Turbo4 is equipped with a 2.0-liter gasoline EcoTec turbo with 220 horsepower and a 6-band automatic transmission. The car drove a total of 66 miles on the factory test track as part of a promotional photo shoot. In fact, it’s a brand new car, despite 5 years of age. The sedan was estimated at the market price – 450 thousand SEK. For how much it will go under the hammer auction Bilweb Auctions, we can only guess. After all, the legendary Swedish brand still has a lot of fans around the world.