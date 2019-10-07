Put up for sale 37-year-old Mercedes-Benz with factory warranty
The sale was a 37-year-old Mercedes Benz complete with factory warranties.
Not so long ago from the Mercedes Museum was organized selling model S-class W126 in the back, released in 1982. Included with the car was the factory warranty.
The German manufacturer of the brand began selling the S-class, which until that time was a Museum piece. The 1982 car has a great condition, so experts have set on it a price tag of € 47.890.
Interesting fact! In Germany, for this money you can buy a new model S-Class.
A car that was put up for sale, performed in a version of the 280 SE. As for the picking, under the bonnet you can see a fuel-injected V6 engine at 185 horsepower and a 4-speed manual transmission. Acceleration to 100 km/h executes in 10 seconds, as far as top speed is 210 km/h.
Also worth noting is the design of the model. So, the car body colour Silver Distel, and leather interior — Leder Siena. The package includes heated seats, air conditioning, Central locking and sunroof.
The first owner of the car was a man with the Portuguese island of Madeira. “Service men,” so sure that the location has contributed to the preservation of machines in the factory look.
The car mileage is only some 35 thousand km, despite the fact that the model released 37 years ago. Service technician Mercedes have tried and spent some substitutions under the hood. After that, the car came almost to factory condition.