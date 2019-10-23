Putin and Erdogan signed a Memorandum on the war in Syria: what do we know
On Tuesday, October 22, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to extend for a further six-day suspension of military operations in Syria, which the Turkish army started on 9 October. The corresponding statement Erdogan made after almost seven hours of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Their meeting was held in Sochi.
As a result, the leaders of the two countries signed a Memorandum of understanding. The document includes 10 points. Putin and Erdogan actually agreed to establish along the Syrian-Turkish border security zone to a depth of 30 kilometers. Russia acts as a guarantor that the paramilitary self-defense units of the Kurds to leave the area and go deep into Syria.
From noon on 23 October on the Syrian side of this zone introduces the units of the military police and border guards of Syria. Once the Kurds leave the area, will start joint Russian-the Turkish patrol of this area, plus another 10 kilometers in the depth of the Syrian territory in order to prevent the penetration into it of terrorists and saboteurs. These measures are designed to facilitate the return home of Syrian refugees, a large number of which are currently located on the territory of Turkey.
The Minister of defence of Russia Sergey Shoigu took part in the talks, told reporters that the parties have not yet discussed the terms of the stay of the Turkish army in Syria.
Western media, commenting on the Memorandum signed in Sochi, note the following important points. The document was strengthened Russia’s influence in the middle East. Erdogan has chosen to deal with Putin, not with trump, although Turkey and the United States are members of NATO.
Russia is using the Kurdish issue, managed to oust the Americans from Syria. Because of this Bashar al-Assad regained control over almost the entire territory of the country. The U.S. and EU, nothing remains but to accept it and not insist on the removal of Assad from power.
As expected, Moscow now claims credit settlement of the situation in Syria. This was clearly stated by Minister of foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov: “Those actions that will be taken, the obligations under this Memorandum provide an end to the bloodshed, the termination of the Turkish operation, which causes such controversy in the world and, very importantly, the exit of Syrian border guards on the border.”
A last attempt to influence what is happening in Syria, the processes taken in Berlin. The Minister of defence of Germany Annegret Kramp-of Karrenbauer made the following initiative. It proposes to create in the North of Syria security zone under the control of international forces. The idea was agreed with Chancellor Angela Merkel. Now crump of Karrenbauer intends to discuss this plan with the defence Ministers of the EU countries at a meeting in Brussels, planned for 24-25 October. Berlin does not object to Russia and Turkey participated in the creation of a security zone.
