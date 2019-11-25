Putin and his “Titanic”: the President of the Russian Federation became a character funny cartoon
Well-known artist Sergey Elkin responded with a caricature of the stolen toilets Russia with Ukrainian ships.
The picture was published in the Telegram-channel artist.
On your figure Elkin depicted Russian President Vladimir Putin on a giant toilet in the open sea. The head of the state is on it, as on the Titanic, outstretched hand on the so-called stern.
Recall, captured by Russia in the Kerch Strait in November 2018 boat “Nikopol” and “Berdyansk” and the tug “Yana Kapu” is already included in the territorial waters of Ukraine. They pulled in tow due to the fact that “the Russians ruined”.