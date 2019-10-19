Putin and Merkel discussed the meeting in the “Normandy format”: details of the conversation
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin held telephone talks during which they discussed preparations for the summit to resolve the conflict in the Donbas in the Normandy format. This was reported by the press service of the Chancellor. We will remind, the Minister of foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vadim pristayko called the date of the future summit.
In addition, they discussed the situation in Syria and Libya, as well as the continuation of the contract for the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine.
Clarifies that the conversation was held on the initiative of Merkel.
In turn, the Kremlin has stated that it was confirmed “the importance and strict implementation” of the agreements reached earlier during negotiations in “Normandy” or “Minsk” formats.
“First and foremost it relates to the implementation of the “formula Steinmeier” in Ukrainian legislation, as well as breeding efforts and resources on agreed sections of the contact line near the village of Golden and Petrovskoe”, — said Putin.
Also the Kremlin announced that the work on the preparation of the summit will continue at the level of assistants of the leaders of “Norman Quartet” and the Ministers of foreign Affairs.
