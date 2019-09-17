Putin announced the Russian-speaking Israeli government and provoked a storm of criticism online (video)
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Israel believes the Russian government, and called the Russians and the Israelis in the same family with a common history.
He stated that the Congress of the world Israeli Foundation “Keren ha-Yesod”.
“This is a real such network, shared family. I say that without any exaggeration. Almost two million Russian-speaking citizens of Israel in this country, we believe Israel Russian government”, — he said.
These are Putin’s words were greeted with laughter. But the network reacted strongly to such a bold statement of the Russian leader.
“Especially when Putin supported the terrorists who are waging war against Israel. Yes, it’s a great relationship. Bastard.”
“The lips pull up anything from Israel to you does not Shine.”
“In the first months of the establishment of Israel, the state of the Russian Federation in the project did not exist, Botox dwarf raves”.
We will remind, Putin’s Imperial ambitions are through the roof. Under his leadership, Russia annexed the Ukrainian Crimea. In the short term, a complete absorption of Belarus. Also, the Russian President has repeatedly stated that he is ready to protect the rights of ethnic Russians in the Baltic States.
