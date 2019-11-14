Putin arrived in Brazil at the BRICS summit and invited Indian Prime Minister to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Victory (PHOTO)

The President of Russia Vladimir Putin has arrived with two-day visit to the capital of Brazil, where these days will host a summit with participation of heads of five countries : Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS). On the sidelines of the summit the President has already met with the Prime Minister of India Narendra modi, who was honored to be invited to Moscow at the solemn annual celebration of Victory Day in great Patriotic war.

The Prime Minister of India said that “happy” will come to Moscow for the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Victory and will meet again with Putin, reports TASS.

The Russian leader is actively handing out invitations to the event dedicated to the victory in the war of nearly a century ago. As noted by RBC, to celebrate the anniversary of the Victory already invited French President Emmanuel Macron, the German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the American leader of Donald trump, the President of China XI Jinping and Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

And in August, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said that the participation in the events dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory, was confirmed by the leaders of 17 countries. In recent years, foreign leaders often ignore such events, and the Kremlin pretends that anyone not specifically invited.

Modi said he was pleased the frequent meetings with Putin where you can discuss bilateral issues and issues on the international agenda. “I believe that we are moving forward rapidly in implementing the agenda,” he said.

Narendra modi fully satisfied with the talks with Putin. “Had a wonderful meeting with President Putin. During our negotiations we discussed the entire spectrum of India-Russia relations, – said the head of the government of India in the microblog Twitter. – India and Russia are actively cooperating in areas such as trade, security and culture. Our peoples will benefit through our close relations”.

After a conversation with modi, Putin spoke with President of China XI Jinping. “Relations between Russia and China is strong and stable, they are not susceptible to outside influence and have very good development potential,” – said the Russian head of state. He added that the basis of relations between the two countries have traditional friendship of the Russian and Chinese peoples, mutual respect of interests, tight coordination on key global issues.

“We are holding consultations at the political level, cooperate in the field of Economics, in the international arena, a large amount of work related to military-technical cooperation and military cooperation, – said the Russian leader. Is in the full sense of a comprehensive strategic partnership.”

In turn, XI Jinping said development of cooperation between the two countries in the sphere of trade. He urged to maintain this positive momentum. “New year calls for new steps and new actions,” said the Chinese leader, referring to Putin.

As reported by the media assistant to the Russian President Yuri Ushakov, the work activities of the summit will be held on November 14, and on Wednesday the leaders of Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa will participate in events on the sidelines of the summit, will also hold bilateral meetings. On this day, they, in particular, will perform at the closing ceremony of the BRICS business forum. In addition, on Wednesday in Brasilia will host the ceremonial events: the concert and lunch, which will give the Brazilian President Air Bolsonaro in honor of the leaders of the BRICS countries.

On Wednesday, Putin is scheduled to meet with President of Brazil Jairam Bolsonaro. It will discuss the political crisis in Bolivia and other international issues.

November 14, will feature two plenary sessions, the meeting of heads of States members of the BRICS business Council and the leadership of the New development Bank and a working Breakfast on behalf of the Brazilian presidency. The first plenary meeting, according to Ushakov, will be held in a closed format and is dedicated to the discussion of topical issues on the international agenda: issues of stability, regional security and the global economy, the situation in trade and Finance.

“Our President will be here, he will present his vision facing the BRICS urgent tasks, will give assessment of the situation in world Affairs, will give evaluation to the actions of the US for the collapse of the system of arms control, will present our approaches to settlement of regional conflicts, in particular, will inform about the actions of Russia in Syria and the measures taken to establish an inter-Syrian political dialogue, – said Ushakov. Will speak, naturally, about the need for closer coordination of the five in upholding the norms of international law”.