Putin at the farewell ceremony with Jacques Chirac ridiculed
Putin met with Macron.
The head of Russia Vladimir Putin on Monday, September 30th, attended the farewell ceremony for French President Jacques Chirac and caused a wave of discussion in the network, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Browser.
Relevant photos and videos appeared on the website of the Kremlin pool journalist Dmitry Smirnova on Twitter.
The Russians reacted to the footage of the wave of “black” humor. “When I our butt will see in all of this?”, “Soon, soon, us”, “we in Russia, such ceremonies were not. We ought to have”, “Let there lies”, “Better bi Chirac arrived in Moscow to bid farewell,” “And you both say goodbye?”, “We are on yours too will come”, – said macron”, – wrote in the comments.
A series of fun photos shared in Telegram-channel and Ukrainian political analyst Alexei holomuzki. “Chirac asked me to tell you that you’re not staying here”, – he signed photo of Putin with a Macron.
French speakers say that although the President of Russia and the Orthodox, but nevertheless arrived at a Catholic mass: Putin and Clinton in Saint-Sulpice pic.twitter.com/hitgkmYiIL
— Dmitry Smirnov (@dimsmirnov175) September 30, 2019