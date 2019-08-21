Putin at the meeting with Macron ridiculed apt photoshopped pics

Путина на встрече с Макроном высмеяли меткими фотожабами

Internet users made fun photoshopped pics a meeting of the President of France Emmanuel Makron with the head of Russia Vladimir Putin.

Funny pictures has published in social network Twitter.

One of them, Putin was depicted in the costume of French Emperor and military leader Napoleon Bonaparte. Also next they slipped a bottle of brandy called Napoleon.

They also commented on the photoshopped pics.

