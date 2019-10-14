Putin benefited from the onset of Erdogan in Syria
Sunday, October 13, became aware of the fact that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Kurdish groups previously supported U.S. anti-terrorist coalition to combat “Islamic state”, has reached an agreement to stand together against the advancing Turkish troops in the North of Syria. The talks were held at a military base Hamim, which is used by Russian aviation. From this it follows that Russia has made efforts to ensure that this transaction took place.
Let’s try to understand what such an Alliance with Assad Kurds need Moscow. The Kurdish militias YPG and SDF control today a large area in the North of Syria. They established their power in 2012, after Assad has been forced to withdraw military and police to combat armed opposition in other regions of the country.
Then North of Syria marched the militants of the “Islamic state”. The United States began to support the Kurds. Helped them with arms and ammunition, were sent to the region of their troops. YPG forces and the SDF in the end was instrumental in defeating ISIS. And the Kurds were counting on the continued support of Americans.
However, when the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced to US President Donald Trumpthat started full-scale operation in Syria, the us leader decided to withdraw his troops. Trump was another option — to be firm, to support the Kurds and to try to stop Erdogan. But he didn’t do it. Now the White house is threatening Ankara’s economic sanctions. And the Kurds were forced to seek new allies.
The situation a few days ago, very clearly described , one of the Kurdish generals Mazlum Kobani Abdi, speaking with American journalists. “I need to know whether you are able to protect my people and stop these bombings. Because if you can do it, I will need to sign a contract with the Assad regime and Russia and to invite their planes because they protect us”, he said to CNN reporter.
What we see in the end? Before the beginning of the Turkish operation, a large part of Syria controlled by Assad. However, in the North considerable, the region was under the control of the Kurds, who were supported by the United States. For Russia in its struggle for influence in the region was very important to push the Americans out of Syria. To fight with the Kurds was too dangerous and expensive. It seems that the Kremlin has come up much less costly, but more effective option.
Knowing how Erdogan dislikes Kurds and fears their influence on Turkey’s borders, Russian President Vladimir Putin during his meetings with Turkish leader, apparently, gave him to understand that in Syria the situation has ripened, when it is possible to launch an offensive. And Moscow is now deriving a direct benefit. Assad, supported by the Kremlin, have agreed with the Kurds. And the whole Northern region of Syria came under control of Damascus, and, hence, of Moscow.
This is a turning point in the Syrian conflict. USA finally lost its influence in the country. Russia can now look to the international arena as a peacemaker! Putin will act as an intermediary in negotiations between Assad and Erdogan. Turkey will ensure that the Kurds will not be able to establish their autonomy in Syria. Therefore, Erdogan achieved his goal and is able to stop the military operation. In Europe, where Britain, Germany and France urge Turkey to stop the assault in Syria, will also be satisfied. And Russia will demonstrate to the world that is able to defend its interests in the middle East. So she is able to do it in other parts of the world, including Africa, South America, Eastern Europe.
What is the essence of the agreement between Assad and the Kurds? Recall that Damascus is already quickly begun to implement it. Syrian army engages in military-political Alliance with the Kurdish defense units (YPG SDFи) and strengthens the protection of the border with Turkey. The Kurds in response are not preventing the return to the territory under their control Syrian state agencies, including the police and intelligence agencies. The real power goes to people al-Assad, but they will not insist on the elimination of SDF and YPG. Syrian troops with the support of the Kurds taking control of a key in the North of the city of Kobani, Manbij and other. The movement of troops and Assad in the North is already in full swing. While open clashes between the Syrian and the Turkish army is not reached. On the number and composition of the groups of Syrian troops yet.
The map clearly shows who controlled the territory of Syria today
Meanwhile in Europe, held mass protests against the Turkish operation. Ankara is accused of killing the women and children and the violation of human rights. According to human rights organizations, five days a Turkish offensive in Syria had killed at least 50 civilians. It is also reported about the bombing humanitarian convoy, which were foreign journalists and representatives of international organizations. 10 people were killed.
The Turkish authorities claim that strikes solely at military targets.
There is another important aspect in this situation. The self-defense units of the Kurds were responsible for the security of several camps, which contained supporters of the IG. After the beginning of the Turkish offensive, the Kurds withdrew their protection. It is known that from the camp of ain Issa has already run hundreds of family members of terrorists. They can move to Iraq or try to reach Europe. The Kurds guard the prisons, which included the militants. There is a serious risk that tens, even hundreds of terrorists will now be free.
