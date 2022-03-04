'Putin, burn in hell': rallies in support of Ukraine were held in the USA
On the morning of February 24, 2022, Russia launched a massive invasion of Ukraine. In many cities around the world, Ukrainians went to rallies in support of their country, and people from different countries joined them. The United States did not bypass the rallies either. Actions against Russian aggression were held in all major cities.
24 February rallies were held in Texas, North Carolina, Florida, Massachusetts, New York, Washington DC, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Colorado, Washington and California.
People came out with posters “Support Ukraine. Stop Putin”, “Putin – killer”, “I want my family to be alive”, “Freedom for Ukraine”, “Putin, burn in hell”.
At the same time, very often it was possible to meet at such rallies the Russians themselves, who support Ukraine in this conflict.
The protesters do not plan to stop there and will continue to go to rallies and call on the leaders to impose tough sanctions against Russia and support Ukraine. Other rallies are scheduled for February 25, 26, 27. Chicago will also host a motor rally in support of Ukraine.
Similar protests were held around the world. People call to support Ukraine and oppose Russian aggression.
People from all over the world also united under the hashtags #stopPutin and #stopwar and #StandWithUkraine.
What's going on in Ukraine
On the night of On February 24, a full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine began.
Fighting has been going on for the second day, the Ukrainian army is actively and successfully fighting back. The authorities urge people not to panic and tell them how to act correctly in various possible situations.
General mobilization has been declared in Ukraine. In the military registration and enlistment offices and territorial defense units, queues of those wishing to defend themselves from Russia lined up.
In the light of these events, protests against the invasion of Ukraine are taking place in Russia and around the world.
The US and UK have imposed sweeping economic sanctions against Russia over their invasion of Ukraine.
In addition, on February 25, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend the right of the Russian Federation to be represented in two Council of Europe bodies – in the Committee of Ministers itself and in PACE, writes Ukrayinska Pravda.
On February 25, the President Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to sit down at the negotiating table.
Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Putin is ready to send a delegation to Minsk (Belarus) to negotiate with Kiev. He specified that the delegation would include representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the presidential administration.
The organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest have announced that Russia will not be able to take part in the contest this year, writes Obozrevatel. truth”. This decision is justified by “censorship of the Russian media.”
On February 24, the social network Facebook restricted the official accounts of four Russian propaganda media, in particular, the Zvezda TV channel and the Lenta.ru Internet sites. and Gazeta.ru.
Roskomnadzor noted that it had sent requests to the administration of Meta Platforms, Inc. remove the restrictions imposed by the social network Facebook on Russian media and explain the reason for their implementation.
“In accordance with the decision of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation on the social network Facebook, starting from February 25, 2022, Roskomnadzor, by law, takes measures to partially restrict access”, – the ministry said in a statement.
What exactly these restrictions will affect is not specified.